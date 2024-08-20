Scientists achieve major breakthrough in the quest for limitless energy: 'It's setting a world record'

Fusion is a holy grail for the energy sector, theoretically offering abundant, essentially zero-pollution power in a small physical footprint, without the need to use regional natural resources. There have been many milestones as the technology advances, and a new record in magnetic containment has recently been achieved.

The Wisconsin HTS Axisymmetric Mirror research team was able to create and hold a plasma using a magnetic field strength of 17 Tesla through high-temperature superconductor magnets, as Interesting Engineering reported.

The magnet systems were delivered to the University of Wisconsin's Physical Sciences Laboratory in Stoughton, Wisconsin, this year by Commonwealth Fusion Systems. The project operates as a public-private partnership with Realta Fusion, Inc., a UW-Madison spin-off company that contributes funding, according to the lab.

"It's setting a world record in magnetic field strength for magnetically confined plasmas and is equipped with intense heating systems while still being a hands-on experiment for both graduate and undergraduate students," Realta Fusion co-founder and UW-Madison scientist Jay Anderson said, per Interesting Engineering.

The design is based on an old fusion device called the magnetic mirror, which was a leading approach in the field until the 1980s, as the news outlet explained. This time, it's been upgraded with the powerful HTS magnets, which trap energetic plasma in a "magnetic bottle" through advances in superconductor technology.

Fusion is a nuclear process, but it's different from the atom-splitting that powers nuclear plants. Instead, fusion occurs when two nuclei are fused into a new atom. The difference in mass for the newly created atom results in an explosion of power, similar to what happens with the sun.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

German-American physicist and billionaire entrepreneur Frank Laukien had some prophetic statements about the future of fusion, as Yale Environment 360 reported.

"If we really want a fully renewable energy supply, we need fusion as a third pillar," Laukien said, referencing solar and wind development. "Fusion is the key to a decarbonized future."

There could be serious benefits from a device that can generate the same energy from a single gram of fuel as 11 tons of dirty coal, as proponents have suggested, all without planet-warming carbon pollution.

With an eye on a clean-energy future, both the United States and Japan announced a partnership to fund further development and commercialization of fusion. Various innovations in the field have been announced, including one that doesn't rely on the usual magnets and lasers.

Realta Fusion CEO Kieran Furlong shared a statement on fusion's promise, per the report: "Today's demonstration puts the compact magnetic mirror firmly back in the race towards commercial fusion energy. It's a giant leap forward for a concept that promises economically viable, zero-carbon heat and electricity."

But as Laukien said, building out renewable solar and wind projects is essential to achieving net zero goals while we continue to research the incredible potential of nuclear fusion — which is still estimated to be many years from widespread use.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.