Governor advances new bill that could change the future of energy production in state: 'Our potential to unleash and foster a rich energy economy ... is limitless'

Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill in July to promote clean nuclear energy growth in Virginia by utilizing a new technology: small modular reactors.

ABC 8 News reported on the new bill, citing a statement from Youngkin's office that SB 454 will "accelerate the development, testing, and deployment of Small Modular Nuclear Reactors" in the Commonwealth.

In 1957, Virginia became the first state to produce energy with a nuclear power generator. The state now has two plants, which produce over 95% of Virginia's carbon-free energy.

"Virginia's economy, workforce, and innovation are growing at historic levels. To continue momentum, Virginia needs more energy," Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said.

Gov. Youngkin originally announced his plans to build an SMR in Virginia in 2022. The goal is to have it up and running within 10 years, potentially making Virginia the first state to use this new technology to produce clean energy for the power grid.

SMRs are a fraction of the size of traditional nuclear power reactors, making them better suited for more locations since they require less real estate.

Because they're modular, their systems and components can be prefabricated in factories and shipped to construction sites, cutting down on cost and time.

This technology is also safer to operate. It uses passive systems and inherent safety processes that lower the possibility of radioactivity releases in the event of an accident.

Reactors use the process of nuclear fission to generate heat that produces energy. This energy is low-carbon and therefore more eco-friendly since it doesn't emit harmful gasses into the atmosphere.

Virginia is not the only place interested in building SMRs. Countries worldwide are building and developing the technology since it produces affordable and clean energy using a process that's healthier for air quality and is relatively safe to use.

That said, the Union of Concerned Scientists has generally cautioned against alternative nuclear energy reactor models as "untested," though the group's director of nuclear power safety, Dr. Edwin Lyman, has at least categorized a similar SMR project that was canceled in Utah as "one of the designs with the best prospects for commercialization because of its similarity to conventional light-water reactors."

Other types of clean energy are popping up across the globe as well, including solar farms and offshore wind installations. Many renewable energy sources are more reliable and affordable for residents than dirty energy methods.

Youngkin said using SMRs could help "[position] Virginia to be a leading nuclear innovation hub." He added, "Together, our potential to unleash and foster a rich energy economy for Virginians is limitless."

