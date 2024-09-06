Lawmakers celebrate monumental signing of new energy bill with lasting impacts: 'That long-sought breakthrough is closer than it's ever been'

"I look forward to continuing our work together to realize the incredible potential of fusion energy."

Lawmakers recently celebrated the signing of a bipartisan piece of legislation called the Fusion Energy Act, which will promote the development of fusion technology.

Falls Church News-Press reported that the act was authored by Congressional Fusion Energy Caucus Co-Chairs Don Beyer (D-VA), Lori Trahan (D-MA), Jay Obernolte (R-CA), and Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN).

The legislation was included in the text of S. 870 along with the Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy (ADVANCE) Act. The laws were passed with bipartisan support by both chambers of Congress.

Aiding progress toward the use of fusion energy in the power grid, the Fusion Energy Act will improve regulatory certainty for fusion research firms that develop the new technology.

The law also codifies the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's previous choice to create "a regulatory framework for fusion machines under its byproduct materials framework," detailed FCNP.

Nuclear power plants in the United States and around the globe use a process called nuclear fission. This calls for the splitting of an atom into two or more smaller parts, creating a large amount of energy (and highly radioactive products).

The process of fusion requires the joining of two atoms to create a larger one. This gives off even more energy than fission and without the radioactive byproducts. The new technology is still being developed, but its potential is great.

Fusion would provide clean and affordable energy, lessen dependence on expensive dirty fuel, and enhance the United States' national security. Switching to clean fusion energy would also drastically lower toxic emissions, helping the environment.

Figuring out how to stabilize fusion and develop it for commercial use is critical. "With the bipartisan Fusion Energy Act now law, that long-sought breakthrough is closer than it's ever been," said Congresswoman Trahan.

Members of the Fusion Caucus were hopeful about the new legislation. Rep. Jay Obernolte commented: "I look forward to continuing our work together to realize the incredible potential of fusion energy."

Scientists have already made major breakthroughs in fusion tech, including achieving high temperatures comparable to the sun's core and developing a new type of magnet. Startups have also gotten into the fusion game, using tools like lasers to increase energy output.

