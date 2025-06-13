Outraged residents sound off after superyacht arrives in local port: 'Weird and dystopian'

The mega-wealthy face criticism for flaunting their yachts and helicopters with little regard for the impact on the planet.

A debate sparked in the comments of a post shared to the r/halifax subreddit, which included a photo of a helicopter docking on a luxury yacht.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster captioned the post with "GTA: Halifax," riffing on the title of the popular video game franchise "Grand Theft Auto," which often focuses on amassing an enormous fortune.

The photo is a clear display of excessive wealth, and the Reddit comments were split between disgust and admiration.

One user wryly asked, "How many paper straws should I be using to accommodate for that?" This comment demonstrates the frustration many people have about how harmful the lifestyle of the mega-wealthy can be to the planet.

Estimated to cost around $27 million, this yacht is accessible to only the richest percentage of the planet. However, while the mega-wealthy enjoy jaunts on their enormous ships or private jets, they cause massive damage to the environment. A billionaire emits 1 million times more carbon pollution than the average person. Beyond this, the wealthiest 10% of Americans are responsible for 40% of the country's pollution.

Yachts themselves have a serious negative impact on the planet. A superyacht releases 1,500 times more pollution than an average family car over the course of a year.

It can feel disheartening when you try your best to protect the planet but other people don't seem to give it a second thought. It is crucial for the mega-wealthy to take accountability for the damage they do to the environment.

One Redditor commented: "Kinda weird and dystopian, we have homeless encampments, people getting renovicted, home and auto prices are through the roof, and then we have this guy roll up with his 65 million dollar yacht. Just feels.. Strange."

Another commenter shared the flight details of the ship's helicopter, revealing that it had been on several short trips, including one four-minute ride. These trips produce air pollution, with some helicopters releasing up to 500 kilograms of carbon emissions in an hour-long flight.

Another eloquent user summed it up simply by saying, "Gross."

