Onlooker sparks outrage after sharing video of enormous superyacht owned by Google co-founder: 'Looks like a Navy destroyer'

A superyacht owned by Google co-founder Sergey Brin docked in Miami recently, sparking conversation about the excess of its 465-foot blueprint.

"Looks like a navy destroyer," said one commenter on a recent TikTok showing the "Dragonfly" in South Florida.

"The maintenance on that boat is probably a few other yachts worth," another noted.

Though the video touts that the superyacht is worth $850 million, it is actually estimated to be roughly $450 million, according to Profile Miami. The ship has four decks, two helipads, multiple swimming pools, a cinema, and a water sports center, among other amenities.

When it comes to the rapid overheating of our planet, the ultra-wealthy are responsible for well beyond their fair share of the global carbon budget. A study by Oxfam in 2019 found that the top 1% contribute 16% of the planet's annual emissions, with luxuries like private jets and superyachts being major culprits.

To put that into perspective, it would take someone in the bottom 99% 1,500 years to emit as much carbon dioxide as the richest 1%.

The top 300 superyachts in the world are estimated to create almost 285,000 tons of carbon emissions annually, according to social scientist Grégory Salle in his book Superyachts: Luxury, Tranquility and Ecocide. However, as Bloomberg explained, firm stats remain an obstacle in the notoriously secretive yacht industry, which makes it difficult to hold these groups more accountable.

Beyond carbon emissions, these ships can pollute waterways with waste and create excess noise and light pollution, all of which adversely impact local ecosystems.

While some yacht manufacturers are looking for alternative power options, like incorporating sails or utilizing solar energy, the scale of environmentally friendlier superyachts pales in comparison to their dirty-energy, engine-powered counterparts. In 2023, only eight sailing builds hit the seas, compared to 195 motorized yachts.

Meanwhile, for the average onlooker of the Dragonfly and other ships like it, many think the fewer superyachts, the better.

"It's just not necessary," another commenter said.

