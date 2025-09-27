US elected official under fire after photos surface from George Clooney's yacht — here's why constituents are upset

His behavior is at odds with his politics.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is in hot water, as he was photographed on George Clooney's yacht in Italy, according to the Washington Examiner.

The Democrat was on holiday celebrating his wife's 50th birthday and paid for the trip to Lake Como himself, according to Moore's communications director, David Turner. Turner also confirmed that Moore was staying at Clooney's estate. The superstar actor has been a vocal supporter of Moore.

Democratic politicians don't have a monopoly on luxury getaways, mind you. Texas Gov. Ted Cruz infamously went on vacation to Mexico while his state was suffering the ravages of extreme storms. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has enjoyed decades of luxury travel thanks to Republican donors. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has requested $50 million of public funds for a private jet. Conservative British politician Nigel Farage caught flak for jet-setting as well.

Besides being a tacky display of wealth disparity, luxury travel is a big part of how the lifestyles of the rich disproportionately pollute the atmosphere. One study suggested that two private jets owned by Jeff Bezos produce more emissions in one year than the average Amazon employee would in 207 years. Another study showed how private jet pollution soared 46% from 2019 to 2023.

These emissions contribute directly to extreme weather events such as floods and droughts. The damage wrought by these disasters increases housing, agricultural, and ecological costs.

Holding the rich accountable for their excessive lifestyles is a challenge, but some jurisdictions have implemented helpful policies. For example, France has banned short-haul flights in favor of low-impact travel options.

While his personal travel habits may be at odds with his politics, Moore has established policies to reduce atmospheric pollution in his own state. He hopes to have Maryland reach net zero by 2045.

"Climate action is about more than avoiding disaster. It's about growing opportunity, and that's what today is about," Moore said previously. "The climate crisis didn't start overnight. It will take time and decisive action for us to tackle it. But we can — and we will — win this moment. We will win because we work together, we will win because we tackle our goals with action, and we will win because we leave no one behind."

