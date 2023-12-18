Wegmans shopper shocked by ‘nuisance’ of a product being sold to customers: ‘How is it even economical for the store’

“It seems like we took a huge backstep during the pandemic.”

Reddit users are sounding off against pointless plastic waste in a Wegmans grocery store.

In a recent post on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, a user posted an infuriating photo of an individual piece of “breakfast pizza” stored in a triangular plastic case.

“Plastic waste is such a nuisance,” the user wrote in their caption. “Put it in a cardboard box, or don’t sell it to me at all.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

Plastic waste is one of the most pressing environmental issues we face today. According to Statista, about 85% of plastics waste away in landfills, where they take hundreds of years to break down, polluting the environment and threatening human and animal health.

Luckily, some plastic can be recycled, and it’s fairly easy to find alternative packaging materials that don’t have the same destructive impact as plastics, like paper, cardboard, and glass — which makes unnecessary plastic packaging all the more infuriating.

Users in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit also decry ugly advertising that disrupts natural landscapes, ridiculous wastefulness, and pointless gadgets with little to no use.

Users sounded off against the plastic packaging in the comment section.

“The plastics industry will never stop insinuating itself into every aspect of our lives. Look at how they managed to put little spouts on card containers of milk and juice that are really unnecessary,” one user wrote.

”I wish more places would get on board with people bringing their own reusable containers for things. Like if you get a slice of pizza, that it could be acceptable to show up with a reusable container, instead of having to use something like this that just creates waste,” another user said. “I know some places do that … But it seems like we took a huge backstep during the pandemic. Now places are having a hard time moving forward.”

“It’s hard to believe there is a factory that produces plastic for THIS specific purpose. like beyond how f****** disgusting the waste is, how is it even economical for the store to have to purchase single use pizza shaped plastic?” a third user commented.

