State Supreme Court asked to review controversial ballot measure on natural gas policy: 'We are committed to ensuring that initiative ... is overturned'

Washington state has been working hard toward the transition to more affordable energy. However, a new initiative threatens to halt that progress. According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, Initiative 2066 will change the energy code in the state, taking away incentives for builders choosing heat pumps to warm and cool homes over natural gas furnaces. It also halts "Puget Sound Energy's transition away from natural gas."

What's happening?

Initiative 2066 passed by a small margin — 52% — last November. However, King County Superior Court Judge Sandra Widlan believes the measure is unconstitutional and struck it down in March. She said she believes sponsors of the law did something called "logrolling," adding things to an initiative to push it through.

The sponsors believe the initiative is constitutional and want the State Supreme Court to review Initiative 2066.

Just weeks after the measure passed, lawmakers and a coalition of organizations brought a lawsuit against it.

Sierra Club Building Electrification Campaign Advisor, Dylan Plummer, said in an email, "We are committed to ensuring that initiative 2066 is overturned, and that Washington remains a leader in the transition to clean and affordable electricity."

Why is slowing the transition away from natural gas concerning?

While you may be used to using natural gas to heat and cool your home and cook your food, it's hazardous to your health, especially if you have asthma.

Gas stoves leak small amounts even when they're turned off, according to a Stanford University study. One of the gases it's leaking is methane, and this is one of the gases warming the planet, which is causing extreme weather events to intensify. Methane is also 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

What's being done about transitioning from natural gas?

One way to avoid methane in your home is by installing an induction stove or buying a plug-in induction stove. These stoves don't leak methane and benzene like your gas stove, so it's safer. It uses magnetism to heat up the pan and the food; the surface itself doesn't get hot, making cleaning easier.

Induction also boils water 50% faster, has better temperature control, and provides more even cooking. One thing to note is that you'll need compatible cookware, which is stainless steel and cast-iron pots and pans.

While an induction stove can be an investment upfront, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can qualify for up to $840 of the cost of your stove. According to Canary Media, while many of the home appliance and solar tax credits are ending at the end of the year, federal incentives still exist for induction stoves.

If you aren't ready to install an induction stovetop or you are renting, there are affordable plug-in induction stoves you can choose from.

