State attorney general appeals ruling striking down controversial ballot measure — here's how it could impact home building

You might need to act quickly to take advantage of tax credits.

Last April, a Washington state judge struck down Initiative 2066, which would have rolled back measures to reduce pollution. She declared it unconstitutional.

However, this ruling was controversial. By a small margin, Washington citizens had voted in favor of the initiative, which would have preserved access to gas appliances. At the end of May, Washington Attorney General Nick Brown appealed the ruling.

In a statement reported by MyNorthwest, Brown said: "While I personally disagreed with I-2066, it was passed by Washington voters and is the law of the state."

The fate of Initiative 2066 is up in the air. As it stands, Washington citizens can still opt for appliances powered by renewable energy or gas.

In the long run, citizens have more to gain if the ruling stays as is, with appliances powered by renewable energy often outperforming their gas-powered counterparts. Induction stoves, for example, are actually more efficient and cost-effective than stoves powered by gas.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, induction stoves use an electromagnetic field to directly heat your cookware, making them up to three times faster than gas stoves. Plus, they turn off automatically when not in use and don't emit deadly carbon monoxide. If you're a renter, you could purchase a plug-in induction burner instead.

Either way, you'd be eligible for tax credits. With the Inflation Reduction Act, you can save up to $840 on your new stove and receive tax breaks for other renewable energy purchases. However, you'll need to act quickly — President Donald Trump plans on unraveling these policies with his latest bill. At the time of writing, Congress has not passed it.

If I-2066 does not take effect in Washington, then more homes would be built with renewable energy in mind. That means more induction stoves, heat pumps, and solar panels, all of which cut down on pollution and put Washington on track to transition to clean energy.

