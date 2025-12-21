Walmart employee photographs evidence of their least favorite store policy: 'Feeling the guilt'

"They were having trouble finding someone."

A Walmart employee sparked a discussion about corporate waste after sharing a photo of hundreds of seed packets destined for the trash.

What's happening?

"Throwing away all these seed packets hurts," a Reddit user wrote bluntly in r/walmart. "Feeling the guilt of customers asking what we are doing with the seeds sucks too."

While the two large trash bags filled with seed packets would be awful enough, the Reddit user said there was more off-camera that they weren't showing.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Why… At least make a discount seed bin," one commenter suggested.

"So much waste for a supposedly green company," another wrote.

Why is this important?

Whether it's seeds, food, or toys, corporate waste can damage a company's reputation, increase overhead costs, and raise prices for consumers.

It's also worth wondering whether these seeds would do more harm than good if they were to establish themselves and spread in an uncontrolled environment.

In an unrelated post on Facebook, a North Carolina resident warned Walmart shoppers to be on their guard for mislabeled seed packets. They had nearly planted a pair of damaging invasive species in their backyard. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, invasive species cause more than $138 billion in economic losses in the country every year.

Is Walmart doing anything about this?

Walmart said on its website that it diverted nearly 80% of unsold products, packaging and other assorted materials from landfills and incineration in 2022.

Organizations have also highlighted Walmart seed donations on social media and official webpages, including Oklahoma City's Seas the Day Mobile Library and the Anderson County Soil & Water Conservation District. However, donations appear to be store-specific.

"My store donated them to surrounding schools. So it's not a company wide thing," one said.

"They try to donate them at my store but they were having trouble finding someone," another added.

What can I do to prevent waste more broadly?

Ditching single-use products is one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce troublesome waste. In fact, switching to a reusable water bottle could save you hundreds every year.

There are also plenty of money-saving hacks to help you make the most of your garden while limiting demand for unnecessary plastics or manufacturing. One TikTok user turned empty toilet paper rolls into biodegradable seed starters. Another gardener taught the internet an easy way to turn strawberry seeds into a practically endless supply of fruit.

