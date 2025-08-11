Gardener shares money-saving tip for growing seemingly endless supply of popular fruit: 'Will be doing this'

TikToker Michael (@themediterraneangardener) shared a tip on how to gather all the seeds from a strawberry while still being able to eat the rest of the sweet berry.

The scoop

In the video, Michael explains an easy way to remove the seeds from a strawberry. "Take a strawberry and cut a few slices off the outside," he says.

This leaves the center part of the berry intact and still edible. He then lays the thin slices on a paper towel and lets them dry for a few days.

The berries almost disappear, but the seeds can then just be scraped easily off the paper towel and planted in some compost, then moved outside when the baby strawberry plants are strong enough.

How it's helping

For one, this hack will help gardeners grow an endless supply of strawberries. Similar methods can be used for green onions, cilantro, potatoes, and more. This can save gardeners money by eliminating the need to buy new seeds or plants.

And the simple act of growing your own food is good for your health — both mental and physical, according to the National Library of Medicine. People who garden have lower stress levels and report higher levels of happiness.

Growing your own food saves money, as well. Nourse Farms noted that "the average retail price for strawberries ranges from $1.99 to $3.46 per pound. A single strawberry plant can produce around 1.5 pounds of fruit, meaning 25 plants can yield roughly 37.5 pounds of berries — worth up to $129.75 at the store."

Nourse Farms also explained that store-bought strawberries are often picked before they are ripe, whereas growing them in your own garden allows you to pick them at the ideal time.

Gardening and growing food is good for the planet, too, since it reduces the need for producing and transporting produce, thus reducing the heat-trapping pollution produced by moving food from one place to another.

What everyone's saying

The hack was met with some doubt, with people asking why the whole fruit could not simply be planted.

Others replied that this method means you can still eat most of the berry, creating a seemingly unending supply.

One user called it an "infinite strawberry glitch."

Another recommended, "To note, you'll need to take a wild/organic strawberry as store-bought will likely be sterile hybrids that probably won't germinate."

And one person said, "Ooh, will be doing this. I love home grown strawberries. They taste so much better."

