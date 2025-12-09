Man stunned after uncovering shocking sight in dumpster before Christmas: 'Are you kidding me?'

"Why do stores do that?"

An Instagram reel has revealed a sneaky yet infuriating contributor to inflation — product waste.

What's happening?

Last year, Dumpster Dive King (@dumpsterdiveking) displayed on Instagram his massive toy haul from a store dumpster just before Christmas. He recovered an array of soccer balls, bubble toys, sidewalk chalk, and Legos — all unopened and in excellent condition.

"Are you kidding me? Lego sets in here!" Dumpster Dive King exclaimed.

Many families would be thrilled to discover such a haul for free. Two years ago, a LendingTree survey revealed that nearly 50% of Americans were dreading the holidays because they strained their budgets.

"The kids that this stuff could bless and they just throw it away," one commenter wrote.

"Why do stores do that? What a waste!" another vented.

Why is this important?

Wasted resources and inefficient supply chains can increase costs for businesses and lead to product shortages — both factors that, in turn, contribute to higher prices for consumers.

Beyond that, it's a waste of resources and energy, making it not only a financial drain but also a major problem for the environment. Lego alone produces billions of plastic blocks every year.

While it is unclear how many Lego blocks end up in the trash annually, many do, as demonstrated by Dumpster Dive King's reel. Unfortunately, plastic can persist in the environment for generations, leaching toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil.

As it stands, most plastics are also made from dirty, polluting fuels such as crude oil.

Why would a store discard perfectly good toys?

Seasonal sales strategies, insufficient space for overstock, and planned obsolescence are among the factors that lead some stores to toss perfectly good items.

As for Lego, it didn't appear to have any control over this retailer's wasteful decision. For its part, it encourages consumers to donate unwanted Legos so it can distribute them to children in need. Lego is also exploring alternative, more eco-friendly methods of producing its blocks.

What can be done about this more broadly?

If you want to try your hand at dumpster diving, take safety precautions and ensure you aren't running afoul of any local trespassing ordinances. When decluttering your home around the holidays or otherwise, consider selling your old stuff online or donating unused items.

You'll be contributing to a cleaner future while possibly scoring cash rewards or tax breaks in return. A subscription toy service is also a cost-effective way to ensure your children have new toys that they love without contributing to landfill waste when they outgrow an item.

