Walmart customer uncovers mind-boggling discovery after opening order: 'I hate [it]'

A Walmart customer took to Reddit to call out the retail giant after receiving a delivery with an obscene amount of waste, in the form of plastic shopping bags.

The post received hundreds of upvotes, with commenters agreeing that they dislike it when their deliveries come in more plastic bags than what's actually needed.

The Redditor attached an image to their post, showcasing how each item they ordered was individually wrapped in a plastic bag.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What's happening?

After one Redditor spoke up and shared the post, it became clear that Walmart's overuse of plastic bags was not a one-time occurrence.

Many others shared that they experienced the same thing, with one commenting: "I hate when I go into the store and ask for as few bags as possible, but then they're like 'well of course you want the soap in its own bag and the eggs in their own bag.' NO. ONE BAG."

"I had this happen last week and thought it was some weird one-off situation. 18 items and 18 bags. Super weird," another said.

The reaction underscores the growing awareness among shoppers that small decisions (for example, how groceries are bagged) can add up to big environmental impacts.

Why is this important?

According to the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, Walmart is the largest grocery chain in the United States by revenue. Because of its size, it's also a major contributor to plastic waste.

PIRG data further highlighted how plastic waste in America is enough to fill the AT&T Stadium every 15.5 hours.

For Walmart's customers, repetitive single-item bagging can mean overflowing recycling bins, confusion over bag disposal, and a sense that everyday shopping contributes to larger environmental problems.

Is Walmart doing anything about this?

Walmart is taking action through its "Bag Better" plan. Under this initiative, the retailer has committed to reducing single-use carryout bags where possible. Its goal is to eliminate waste across its operations.

To date, Walmart Mexico and Canada have successfully removed the use of single-use plastic bags. Still, until the bag policies are achieved in every store, some customers may continue to see what feels like unnecessary waste.

What can I do to help reduce plastic waste?

The shift to a more waste-free lifestyle can start at home. When shopping at Walmart or similar retailers, simple choices can make a difference.

Learning the different plastic recycling symbols can help ensure proper recycling. Other ways to reduce packaging waste include opting out of single-use bags when possible, choosing plastic-free products, and combining multiple items into a single order or pickup.

Additionally, using durable alternatives — such as reusable water bottles, nonplastic sandwich bags, and dissolvable laundry pods — can significantly reduce plastic use and save money over time.

Walmart's journey shows that large retailers can adjust their practices, but meaningful waste reduction depends on both corporate policy and customer behavior. It's a shared responsibility, and every plastic bag avoided adds up.

