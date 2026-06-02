Woman says she fell to her knees after 2006 Walmart receipt shows 79 groceries cost just $162

"This receipt feels more like evidence from a lost civilization."

A Walmart grocery receipt from 2006 is making the rounds online, prompting a fresh wave of sticker shock among shoppers.

The receipt shows 79 items totaling just $161.87 — a figure many people say now feels almost impossible for a grocery trip that size.

What's happening?

According to USA Today, the receipt was recently shared on X by Kylei (@ruledbymercuryy), who said, "I fell to my knees" after finding the record of her mom's old Walmart purchases from nearly 20 years ago.

found my mom's grocery receipt from 2006, and I just fell to my knees omg…🧎🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/moKvWs6MHh — kylei 🧶 (@ruledbymercuryy) May 19, 2026

Though the store location is not visible, the itemized list includes far more than a few basics. Alongside produce, the receipt shows seafood, meat, snacks, cereal, and soda — all for less than many families now spend on a much smaller grocery haul.

"This receipt feels more like evidence from a lost civilization," said one user in disbelief.

"Not one item over 10 bucks," observed another.

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The latest figures from the Labor Department show that food-at-home prices have increased 0.7% in April, the biggest monthly rise since 2022, USA Today reported. Food prices in April 2026 were also 3.2% higher than in April 2025. Some categories have climbed especially quickly, including nonalcoholic beverages, ground beef, and tomatoes.

Why does it matter?

The receipt underscores how much grocery prices have changed.

For households already feeling stretched, the increases are hitting staple items that appear on weekly shopping lists.

Food prices have also been driven up by higher transportation costs, weather disruptions, and global conflict, making it harder for families to keep grocery budgets under control.

Researchers have also linked rising grocery prices to overall negative health and economic effects, with nine out of 10 Americans confirming that they've been paying more for groceries.

What can I do?

While shoppers cannot control national inflation or supply chain disruptions, there are still ways to trim grocery spending.

According to USA Today, Michigan State University food economist David Ortega recommends shopping around at different stores, noting that checking weekly ads, comparing prices, and using promotions can add up to meaningful savings over the course of a month.

Shoppers can also save by switching proteins when possible: beef has gotten much pricier, chicken and pork are still less expensive, and eggs cost far less than they did a year ago, so swapping in cheaper meals once or twice a week can help cut costs.

Other strategies include buying produce in season and locally when possible, since those items may be less affected by long-haul transportation costs, and choosing store brands or private labels, which often cost less while offering similar quality for many pantry staples.

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