It is particularly disheartening given the tremendous amount of food people throw away.

Inflation is making just about everything more expensive, but Americans are especially feeling the squeeze at the supermarket, according to a survey.

What's happening?

Business Insider asked its readers which consumer spending categories they had noticed price increases in over the last month or two. Groceries topped the list, with nine out of 10 respondents saying they were paying more for food of late.

Sticker shock at the grocery store is particularly disheartening given the tremendous amount of food people throw away. About 38% of all food in the U.S. goes unsold or uneaten, according to Feeding America.

Most food waste that is not composted winds up in landfills, where it releases planet-warming methane gas.

Rising global temperatures contribute to inflated food prices, as severe weather events damage crops and lead to reduced food supplies.

Grocery prices have also increased for a number of other reasons, including coronavirus pandemic-related supply chain issues; Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a major grain supplier; and U.S. tariffs on imported items, according to NPR.

Why are rising grocery costs concerning?

Rising grocery prices can have negative health and economic effects. Nearly half of Americans consider healthy foods to be expensive, according to the Cleveland Clinic, leading them to reach for cheaper, processed alternatives.

Plus, as people spend more of their paychecks on groceries, they have less money left over for other expenses. This decrease in consumer spending reverberates throughout the economy, making it more difficult for businesses and their employees to thrive.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

What's being done about the price of groceries?

While the Federal Reserve tinkers with interest rates to try to curb inflation in the long run, consumers have many options for obtaining affordable groceries in the short term.

For example, Martie offers discounted groceries and other products, with up to 80% off brand-name goods.

Some people fight food waste while snagging free groceries by dumpster diving, or salvaging items that restaurants and grocery stores have thrown in the trash.

Martie helps ensure that these products never make it into the trash in the first place by selling brands' overstock and surplus inventory at highly reduced prices.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



