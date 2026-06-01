Shopper reveals Albertsons app trick that turned a $260 grocery haul into an $88 checkout

A shopper said spending a few extra minutes in the Albertsons app led to a dramatic grocery win: A cart that started at $263 rang up at just $88.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post to r/Frugal, the shopper said stacking weekly ad prices, clipped "For U" deals, digital coupons, and a promo code cut the total by roughly $172 on a 60-item haul.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The shopper said they had been spending more than $200 a week to feed two people before trying the app more strategically. Instead of shopping first and checking for discounts afterward, they reviewed Albertsons' weekly ad and activated "For U" offers before placing an order.

The final haul included steak, cheese, cereal, yogurt, fruit, vegetables, and other branded products. The process of checking for and applying discounts took only about 10 minutes and lowered the total by around 66%.

"Definitely worth checking before paying full price on groceries now," the shopper wrote.

Commenters were split on the strategy. Some celebrated the savings, while others argued that Albertsons and Safeway can still be pricier than competitors such as Walmart or WinCo, even after discounts.

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In response to the comparison to Walmart, a user said: "In Washington the Safeways (what Vons/Alberts are called here) are a thousand times nicer than the Walmarts... the produce and bakery items specifically are noticeably higher quality as well."

Why does it matter?

Coupon stacking and strategic shopping can lower food bills without changing what shoppers buy.

A discount of about $172 on a single order could add up to hundreds of dollars a month and even thousands of dollars a year if repeated.

One commenter wrote that the discounts are "a real way to save money" but added that it is also "worth mentioning the transaction going on."

"We are in a time to get any discounts, you have to use their mobile app," they said.

"One time I saw a coupon for beer [and] didn't realize it was only through the app and checked out forgetting to mention it until after checkout," another user said in response.

What can I do?

At chain grocery stores, savings may depend on checking weekly ads and mobile apps before building a cart. While the process may unfortunately rely on apps, the savings can make a huge difference for families nationwide.

"'For U' deals are great, and you can use them in the store, too. It's worth the time it takes to open the app and 'clip' the digital coupon," wrote one commenter.

Another said: "Isn't it a rush watching all those minuses pile up. I like watching it. I'm like this…gotta work the systems they put in place..why not."

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