Walmart employee sparks anger online over outrageous store policy: 'Ridiculous'

Walmart employees are speaking out about extreme product waste they witness on the job.

What's happening?

A Reddit post in the r/Walmart community featured a photo showing multiple trays of loose strawberries being thrown away, with the caption: "I've realized working here, just how much product goes to trash."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Another employee commented that they regularly stock shelves with products worth their nightly wage in just minutes. They specifically mentioned placing three boxes of nicotine gum (each $33) on shelves, earning Walmart the equivalent of their night's pay in seconds.

"Ridiculous that we waste so much when we could take it home to save our wages, since we make so little while everyone at the top sits on all the profit," the commenter wrote.

Why is food waste at major retailers concerning?

Wasted food represents wasted money, resources, and labor — from the water used to grow it to the gas burned to transport it. Food rotting in landfills produces methane, which contributes to our planet's overheating.

The economic impact is equally troubling. While Walmart employees report struggling with low wages, they simultaneously watch valuable products thrown away. This disconnect between corporate waste and worker compensation raises questions about resource distribution and corporate responsibility.

Is Walmart doing anything about this?

Walmart has made public commitments to reduce waste.

The company's stated goal is to achieve zero waste in key markets by 2025. It claims to have diverted approximately 78% of unsold products from landfills globally in 2022.

Walmart, along with Sam's Club, has also donated 9 billion pounds of food to local food banks in partnership with Feeding America. However, the Reddit post suggests disconnects between corporate policies and what happens at individual store locations may exist.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Apps like Misfits Market now sell "ugly" produce at discount prices rather than letting retailers trash them. Other apps like Too Good To Go enable consumers to buy discounted food that would otherwise be thrown away.

You can help by buying imperfect-looking fruits and vegetables when shopping, which prevents them from being wasted. Ask your local stores about their food waste policies, as customer interest drives change. Supporting businesses with strong food recovery programs conveys that waste reduction matters to consumers.

Community refrigerators and food pantries welcome donations of excess food from both individuals and businesses. Even better, planning meals and shopping with a list helps prevent food waste at home, saving money.

