Walmart's EV charging surge just crossed 500 stalls as the retail giant races toward the top tier

If Walmart maintains its current expansion pace, it could reach 100 locations by September, with many more potentially still to come.

May marked a major turning point for Walmart's electric vehicle charging effort. State of Charge reports the retailer set a new monthly high for fast-charging openings, took its network beyond 500 total stalls, and strengthened its position in an increasingly crowded charging market.

What's happening?

By the end of May, Walmart had 61 DC fast-charging locations after opening 25 new stations during the month, up from 36 in late April, per State of Charge. That surge also carried the company past 500 charging stalls and made it one of May's fastest-growing DC fast-charging networks, the website noted.

A month earlier, Walmart's charging network was active in 10 states, but now it reaches 15, State of Charge reported. The outlet noted that Texas alone has 18 stations, which gives the retailer a strong presence in one of the nation's biggest EV markets.

All-in-all, the network averages about 8.4 stalls per site, according to State of Charge. Walmart's standard format starts with at least four dual-head chargers, which equals eight stalls, while larger locations can scale up to 16 stalls, the website noted.

Walmart is standardizing on 400-kilowatt DC fast chargers across the network, according to State of Charge. Depending on the location, those units are either ABB A400 or Alpitronic HYC400 chargers, and each one offers both CCS1 and NACS ports to support a broader mix of EVs, the website said.

Why does it matter?

One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is charging convenience, especially for drivers who rely on public fast chargers for road trips or quick top-offs during daily travel.

Walmart's rapid buildout places charging stations in locations many drivers already visit for groceries, errands, and travel stops.

With more than 5,200 U.S. stores across Walmart and Sam's Club, the company has a huge physical footprint. If even a small portion of those sites become charging hubs, access could expand significantly.

Nearly 5% of the population already lives within 10 miles of a Walmart charger, State of Charge noted. That can mean less detouring, less waiting, and a better chance of finding a charger near familiar amenities.

Walmart Plus members now receive a 10% discount at Walmart charging stations nationwide. Based on the same estimate, the average on-peak rate is about $0.47 per kilowatt-hour, though pricing varies by location, per the report.

What's being done?

Walmart is making changes aimed at improving the charging experience, not just growing the network.

On both existing and future chargers, the company confirmed to State of Charge they plan to place NACS on the left and CCS1 on the right, a layout that better suits most EVs on the road, especially Teslas.

It also plans to install credit card terminals at all chargers, giving drivers an additional payment method beyond app-based systems.

If Walmart maintains its current expansion pace, it could reach 100 locations by September 2026, with many more potentially still to come, State of Charge reported.

That kind of pipeline could quickly make Walmart a major force in fast charging. Landon West, a charging expert who created the report with State of Charge, said 138 locations are already marked as "coming soon/under construction," while more than 170 others have been "found in permitting/media."

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