Walmart reveals plans for innovative addition coming to store parking lots: 'The availability is key'

Attention, Walmart shoppers: America's largest retailer has exciting news for electric vehicle drivers in 19 states, according to CleanTechnica.

As the outlet noted, 2025 was a double-edged sword for EVs in the United States. While adoption rates topped 90% in countries such as Norway, an abrupt and controversial end to EV subsidies at the behest of competing industries roiled the American market.

In 2024, the future of American EVs looked not just bright but unstoppable — costs to buy and own an EV had fallen, and a tipping point of widespread adoption seemed inevitable.

After the federal government reversed course, automakers including GM sustained billion-dollar losses. Nevertheless, Ford's CEO acknowledged the clean energy transition was inevitable.

Even GM, burned to the tune of $7.7 billion by the sudden policy shift, wasn't deterred from an electric future. On Jan. 12, Reuters quoted GM CEO Mary Barra, who said EVs were still "the end game," one that would merely "take longer" to realize in the U.S.

Amid political headwinds and a volatile economy, it was striking that titans of industry — such as Big Three automakers and Walmart — appeared never to waver in their long-term plans for electrification. Walmart's commitment to EV infrastructure was a prime example.

In 2023, Walmart disclosed plans to install thousands of EV charging stations at Walmart and Sam's Club locations by 2030. In late 2025, the retailer unveiled its first fast-charging site, in Lakeland, Florida.

CleanTechnica noted that Walmart's new EV charging sites were "very fast," faster than Level 2 chargers, allowing shoppers to charge quickly during trips.

Walmart's newest fast chargers are coming to 78 locations spread across those 19 states, and they represent a larger commitment to EV infrastructure, a crucial factor in EV adoption.

As the country's largest retailer by a considerable margin, Walmart with its growing EV charger network could make drivers in less populous areas more comfortable in switching to EVs, as one commenter observed.

"The availability is key. Especially if it's not the [charger] a person uses all the time," they said.

"Very good. The modernization of the U.S. keeps going, despite all the obstacles created by the government of robber barons. Delayable, but unstoppable," another replied.

