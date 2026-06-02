Walmart adds 300-plus ultra fast EV chargers at 50 stores and says thousands more are coming

Walmart first placed the NACS cable on the right side, but future stations will move it to the left to better match Tesla vehicles.

Walmart is moving quickly to make electric vehicle charging feel less like a special trip and more like just another item to tick off.

As InsideEVs reports, the retailer now has more than 300 fast-charging ports at 50 stores in the United States, meaning some drivers can top off while grocery shopping, picking up prescriptions, or running regular household errands.

What's happening?

Walmart expanded its EV fast-charging network by about half in one month, after another roughly 50% increase from February to April, InsideEVs noted. That lifted it from 31 stations and 224 high-powered connectors just a month earlier.

Walmart is rolling out 400-kilowatt DC fast chargers from ABB and Alpitronic with CCS1 and NACS connectors, allowing the network to serve a wider mix of EVs.

The company is also making practical adjustments as it grows. Walmart General Manager for Retail EV Charging, Adam Happel, told InsideEVs that future stations will include swipe and dip payment terminals at most locations after customer feedback showed that some people do not want to rely on yet another app to pay.

For customers who can stomach another app, Walmart+ members can get a 10% discount when they use the app to start and pay for a charging session.

Why does it matter?

Convenience remains one of the biggest hurdles to EV adoption. Walmart's huge retail footprint gives the company an opportunity to make that easier for millions of people, as well as help ease range anxiety.

Fast charging at a store you already planned to visit can save time, while the Walmart+ discount could lower costs for frequent users. Happel also told InsideEVs that the retailer does not impose idling fees and aims to keep pricing clear rather than using crowd-based dynamic pricing.

When more drivers can choose electricity over gasoline, communities can also benefit from lower tailpipe pollution and cleaner air.

When drivers have the space, the best way to reduce charging costs and optimize EV ownership is to power the vehicle with home solar. TCD's Solar Explorer is a top resource to identify the best installer and price for a new solar system.

What's being done?

With more than 5,200 Walmart stores in the U.S., the retailer has ample room to expand access to charging across neighborhoods and travel corridors.

Walmart initially placed the NACS cable on the right side, but future stations will move it to the left to better align with Tesla vehicles and other vehicles with similar port placement, according to InsideEVs.

The retailer is also testing card readers at one location, and future chargers are expected to include swipe-and-dip payment capability at most locations.

Plug & Charge, which allows charging without a card or the app, is not currently supported. However, Walmart is considering it, per InsideEVs. For now, the app remains the main way Walmart+ members can access the 10% discount.

As Happel put it to InsideEVs, the company is "not in this game for the short term." He added that the eventual number of chargers could swell into the thousands nationwide.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.