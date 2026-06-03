New data shows America's EV fast-charging network is reliably growing

"I rarely have to think about charging availability for in-state trips."

America's EV fast-charging network is becoming more reliable as it grows. New industry data shows that charger uptime improved while pricing and usage remained largely stable despite a significant expansion in infrastructure.

According to Paren's Q1 2026 State of the Industry Report: US EV Fast Charging, the fast-charging sector continued to mature during the first quarter of the year. As Electrek reported, reliability improved and both utilization rates and charging prices saw only minor changes, even as thousands of new fast-charging ports came online across the country.

One of the clearest gains was charger uptime. Electrek noted that most states are now in the 90% to 95% reliability range, up from roughly 85% to 92% a year earlier. That shift likely reflects newer hardware, upgrades at existing sites, and operators improving day-to-day maintenance.

At the same time, Paren's report put average utilization at 15.6%, just below the 16.5% peak recorded in Q4 2025. Roughly 3,300 additional fast-charging ports came online in Q1, yet usage stayed within a tight range instead of falling sharply.

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The market is also becoming more diverse. Tesla remains the biggest player, but Electrek noted that its share of new ports fell to 26% in Q1 2026, down from 40% at certain points in 2025. Smaller and mid-sized networks accounted for 30.4% of new deployments, while newer names such as Ionna and Red E gained ground.

Reports like this highlight how a growing and increasingly reliable charging network is making EV ownership more practical for drivers across the country. But while public charging options continue to expand, many EV owners will tell you the biggest convenience is charging at home.

Home charging is typically much cheaper than relying on public fast chargers, and a Level 2 charger can make it easy to wake up each morning with enough energy for your daily driving. If you're interested in upgrading your setup, Qmerit can help connect you with experts and provide instant estimates for Level 2 charger installation.

The report also found that average fast-charging prices held around $0.53 per kilowatt-hour in Q1 2026, even as gas prices were more volatile.

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Still, local differences remain. Some urban markets are seeing utilization above 35%, while lower-density regions are much quieter.

Charging companies are also changing how they build. Rather than simply opening more sites, many are adding more chargers at each location. In Q1 2026, fewer stations delivered slightly more ports than a year earlier, signaling a shift toward higher-capacity hubs.

Charging speeds are increasing as well. Electrek reported that more than half of new installations were rated at 250 kilowatts or higher, with high-power charging becoming a standard expectation rather than a premium feature.

Commenters said the changes were already affecting the driving experience.

"I rarely have to think about charging availability for in-state trips," one commenter wrote.

For many EV owners, though, the most convenient charging station is still the one at home. If you're interested in installing a Level 2 charger, connect with the experts at Qmerit to get started.

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