General Motors records staggering $7.1B in losses after pulling out of major industry: 'We continue to believe that there is a strong future'

"We do have some structural changes that we need to do."

General Motors warned of rough financial results as a result of pulling back from the EV market, according to CNBC.

What's happening?

The American automaker announced a $7.1 billion write-down in its fourth-quarter financial results. It noted $6 billion of that is related to weakening demand for electric vehicles.

"With the termination of certain consumer tax incentives and the reduction in the stringency of emissions regulations, industry-wide consumer demand for EVs in North America began to slow in 2025," GM said. "As a result, GM proactively reduced EV capacity."

The financial losses include commercial settlements with suppliers and contract cancellation fees.

The Trump administration's clawback of EV incentives and emissions standards sent shockwaves through the U.S. auto industry. GM had already begun its shift in strategy in fall prior to the administration's announcement, while Ford pulled the plug on the F-150 Lightning shortly after.

Why are EVs important?

EVs are cheaper to run and maintain than gas cars, plus they produce much less pollution than gas cars. That's good news for your lungs and the environment.

Light-duty vehicles contribute heavily to pollution that traps heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates destructive weather patterns such as floods, droughts, and storms. These disasters incur widespread costs on society, including on farmers and homeowners.

Switching to an EV can help curb all these negative outcomes.

What's being done about GM EVs?

While GM's retreat from the EV market is bad news for a greener, more affordable future, the company isn't giving up on EVs.

"We continue to believe that there is a strong future for electric vehicles, and we've got a great portfolio to be competitive, but we do have some structural changes that we need to do to make sure that we lower the cost of producing those vehicles," CFO Paul Jacobson said in October.

