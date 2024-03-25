Volkswagen offers $13,000 off new EV with aggressive lease deal ahead of launch of new models — here's how to take advantage

"Already one of the most affordable electric SUVs in the U.S."

In anticipation of launching new electric vehicles in the United States, Volkswagen is making a major discount offer for its ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus model.

The standard ID.4 is "already one of the most affordable electric SUVs in the U.S.," Electrek reported, and a $13,000 markdown makes the price of the high-end version cheaper than that of mid-range models and to within $2,450 of the basic model.

The ID.4 was the No. 5 EV in the U.S. last year, with sales increasing by 84% from 2022. Models range from $38,995 to $51,445, with the batteries ranging from 209 to 275 miles of range. The dual-motor all-wheel drive upgrade, which is the one getting the discount, ordinarily adds another $3,000, so its typical price of $54,445 is currently $41,445.

"If you want to take advantage of Volkswagen's massive ID.4 lease deal, we can help you get started," Electrek stated, providing a link to find 2023 ID.4 models on clearance.

Some of the EVs have LG batteries, but those with SK On components are eligible for a $7,500 tax credit.

If you're car shopping, the window sticker will indicate which battery powers the vehicle. You can also check out this guide, which shows you can save $1,500 per year on gas and maintenance with an EV and reduce your pollution by 10,000 pounds of carbon dioxide annually.

The production and use of EVs is also better for the planet than internal combustion engine vehicles are. Mining resources from the earth is not to be taken lightly, but clean or low-carbon energy undertakings are 500 to 1,000 times less harmful than dirty energy initiatives.

It's important to make sure that an EV is being charged with renewable energy such as solar or wind since most homes, and thus their electricity, run on coal or gas. Otherwise, the benefits are lessened.

VW just released an ID.4 with a longer range — Electrek reported it's a big upgrade — in addition to an ID.7 and ID Buzz.

