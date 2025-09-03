Shopper calls out thrift store over absurd item on shelves: 'Shame on them'

A thrift shopper found a vintage cooking pot for a ridiculous price at a Village Discount Outlet. The moment led Reddit members to question how thrift stores are pricing items. Shoppers are seeing the real cost and frustration of secondhand-market price gouging.

The Redditor shared a photo of the cookware, noting its high $40 price tag. The pot appeared to be from the 1960s or 1970s, once sold as part of a dinner set in grocery stores.

The user expressed disbelief in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, stating, "I just don't get it!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The general sentiment among commenters was that the pricing was a hard sell. Many believe some thrift stores are inflating prices to create a "perceived value." Brick-and-mortar stores are also competing with the popularity of online thrift shopping.

They argue that stores underestimate how smart consumers are as well. Instead of buying "must-have" antiques at higher prices, customers are walking away.

Finding overpriced items isn't uncommon. In the thrifting world, the experience tends to be an outlier. Thrifting offers immense benefits to consumers.

It saves money on everything from everyday necessities to unique home decor. Shoppers get to discover rare and valuable items at significant discounts. These monetary savings benefit personal and household budgets.

Thrifting also plays a crucial role in environmental sustainability. Every item purchased secondhand is one less item contributing to landfill waste. Reusing conserves our planet's resources and stops the pollution from manufacturing new goods.

Thrifting is a powerful tool for reducing waste and embracing a circular economy. Conscious consumers know the value of saving the planet by shopping for used items.

You can save even more by decluttering and getting organized. Repurposing old clothes and electronics can put money back into your pocket, too. To dive deeper into thrifting, check out this guide on shopping at thrift stores.

The Reddit community agreed with the original poster's rejection of the pricey pot.

"Absolutely no. Shame on them!" one user commented.

Another joked, "Is this the dutch oven used during The Last Supper that I've read so much about?"

"Respectfully, that pot isn't worth more than $6," a third person added.

