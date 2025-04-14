World leader issues dire warning over the dangerous impacts of $150 billion industry: 'We need accountability'

"We need consumers to use their purchasing power."

Fast fashion just won't slow down.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres recently called for major upheaval in the textile industry, calling attention to its unthinkable amounts of toxic waste.

What's happening?

Guterres addressed the U.N. General Assembly for the International Day of Zero Waste, observed on March 30.

During his speech, he pointed out the numerous problems textile waste poses, saying, "Textile production often uses thousands of chemicals — many of them harmful. … Every second, the equivalent of one garbage truck full of clothing is incinerated or sent to landfill."

He blamed irresponsible clothing companies for the waste, saying they "prioritize newness, speed, and disposability" over crafting long-lasting, more sustainable garments.

Guterres concluded his speech by posing transparency, circularity, and waste reduction as viable business solutions.

Why is it important to call out fast fashion?

The fast fashion industry is a sneaky contributor to pollution.

When you think of "plastic waste," single-use water bottles or sandwich bags probably come to mind. While you wouldn't be wrong, clothing is actually way higher up on the list than you might think.

According to the U.N., the textile industry is the third-biggest contributor to global plastic waste, adding about 11% each year. And it stands to reason that fast fashion's poor-quality clothing, sold to briefly meet ever-changing trends, is by far the most egregious of this waste.

The simple fact is that sustainability is not built into many clothing companies' business models. About half of textile waste is simply shipped to landfills in the Global South, where it pollutes the water and soil with chemicals as it decomposes.

What's more, some companies maintain these irresponsible policies while claiming to do otherwise. This practice is called "greenwashing," and it's used to trick consumers into supporting brands that don't have their best interests at heart.

As Guterres said in his address, "There is no space for greenwashing. … We need accountability for corporate sustainability commitments."

What's being done about textile waste?

Though the problem is immense — the fast fashion industry is worth over $150 billion and counting — the fight is far from over. For example, Shein is currently at the center of an investigation over its business practices.

There's also a U.N. Plastics Treaty in the works, which Guterres mentioned at the end of his speech. If enacted, it would hold nations legally accountable for ending plastic pollution.

If you want to do your part, break up with fast fashion. When it's time to revamp your closet, shop secondhand. Opt for thrifting, which can offer fast fashion's low prices and trendy items with the added potential of finding high-end items.

Guterres underscored the importance of individuals helping to create a cultural change around clothing purchases, saying in the speech, "We need transparency for customers. And we need consumers to use their purchasing power to encourage change."

