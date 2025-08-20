  • Business Business

Shopper outraged over absurd discovery at local thrift store: 'Infuriating'

Fortunately, these cases seem to be outliers.

by Yei Ling Ma
Fortunately, these cases seem to be outliers.

Photo Credit: iStock

Usually, thrifting is a great way to shop for household necessities and clothes without breaking the bank. Sometimes, however, secondhand shops deviate from their mission and customer base, marking up used items to maximize company profits.

One thrift shopper was left shocked after seeing the price of a pre-owned table at the local Habitat for Humanity ReStore. They shared their experience on the "r/ThriftGrift" subreddit, a community dedicated to exposing unethical secondhand and thrift shop practices.

Fortunately, these cases seem to be outliers.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Fortunately, these cases seem to be outliers.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Thought it would be max $50 then I looked at the tag," the original poster wrote, attaching pictures of a rustic wooden square table with a few noticeable water stains. The blue price tag taped to the table read "$260."

For that price, one could even purchase a brand-new table, let alone a used table with water stains. The absurdity of the price that Habitat for Humanity ReStore was charging made even less sense when one commenter testified that they bought a similar-looking table for a fraction of that.

"I have a similar table I bought this year at a furniture store for $75. New. With warranty," the commenter shared.

Thrift shopping offers buyers the opportunity to purchase everyday items and, sometimes, rare and valuable items at steep discounts. It also keeps still-usable products, like furniture or clothing, out of the landfill, reducing the potential for waste to pollute the oceans.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

However, in one-off cases like this, secondhand stores can deter shoppers from purchasing pre-loved items and instead encourage them to buy new. Instances like this demonstrate how clearly out of touch some of these thrift shops are with their mission and the people who shop at their stores.

Fortunately, these cases seem to be outliers, with more thrift shoppers having positive experiences than negative ones.

One lucky thrift shopper rewarded themselves with a beautiful secondhand messenger bag after a work promotion. The shopper realized the $8 bag they had bought at Goodwill retails for $500.

Another thrift shopper purchased a $15 junk jar and happened to find a pile of 14k gold jewelry inside.

Should it be illegal to throw away old clothes?

Heck yes 👍

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Only if it's free to recycle them 🤌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"[ReStore] is a joke," one commenter said.

"Infuriating," another user commented.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x