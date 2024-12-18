New state-of-the-art energy facility just opened its doors in California — and it could set a precedent for the nation

Renowned clean energy company Arevon Energy recently launched their operations at Vikings Solar-plus-Storage — one of the United States' first utility-scale solar peaker plants, as reported by Electrek.

Located in Imperial County, California, Vikings Solar-plus-Storage is designed to store daytime energy for use during later, more expensive peak demand times such as evenings. The battery storage system can also quickly provide support for critical grid needs.

Featuring 157 megawatts of solar combined with 150 megawatts and 600 megawatt-hours of battery storage, the Vikings project cost around $529 million to build, per Electrek.

While that price tag is steep, Vikings was able to leverage benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act that support affordable renewable energy, increase U.S. manufacturing, strengthen power grid resilience, and create good jobs.

Arevon CEO Kevin Smith told Electrek, "Vikings' advanced design sets the standard for safe and reliable solar-plus-storage configurations."

The project offers numerous benefits to the local area. It's already employed more than 170 people during construction and boosted nearby businesses like restaurants and stores. Over the course of its lifespan, Vikings will also pay out over $17 million to local governments.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Renewable energy sources like solar peaker plants offer customers affordable energy that's more resilient during climate-change-driven extreme weather events, like extended heat waves and intense hurricanes. Clean energy also significantly reduces pollution, helping to curb rising global temperatures.

Tesla Megapack battery systems are used in the project, along with First Solar's thin-film solar panels, and Nextracker smart solar trackers. Construction work and engineering were conducted by San Diego-based SOLV Energy — a solar energy company focusing on renewable energy initiatives.

San Diego Community Power plans to provide energy for about 1 million of its customers through a long-term deal with the Vikings project. They've also signed an agreement with Arevon for the 200 MW Avocet Energy Storage Project set to begin construction in Carson, California in 2025.

🗣️ If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

As more consumers electrify their homes and vehicles, building more renewable energy sources to support these actions is critical to move communities toward more affordable and sustainable power.









Per Electrek, Smith commented, "The project incorporates solar panels, trackers, and batteries that showcase the growing strength of U.S. renewable energy manufacturing."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.