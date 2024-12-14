Tesla's innovative showroom highlights major power of new tech — here's how it could be used to energize your home

Tesla has revealed the Powerwall 3, which stores solar power to run the devices in a home during the day and night.

In November, Tesla's Manufacturing account on X showcased the "Giga smallhaus," a building and display exhibit in Giga Berlin. The small room featured a Tesla Model Y and bright lighting completely powered by the sun.

The Powerwall display also included informational text on its features. It allows households to store energy for backup in the Powerwall for later use. It can also charge itself from the public power grid when electricity prices are low.

Reducing energy consumption in households is vital to mitigating global warming. According to data from the United States Energy Information Administration, the average American household consumes about 10,800 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per year — approximately 900 kWh a month and 30 kWh per day. Studies show that household energy supplies account for 35% of global pollution.









Nevertheless, humans need energy to survive — especially for heat in the colder months. Tesla's innovative Powerwall, paired with solar panels, can significantly reduce average energy grid usage, as it repurposes energy from the sun and can last through power outages.

The Powerwall comes at a time when more people than ever are turning to electric vehicles such as Tesla's models, and it is seeing a rise in energy-saving worldwide. That's not just for the environmental factor, but also due to the significant amount of money one can save by making the switch.

As of December, Tesla has sold over 750,000 units of the Powerwall 3 globally, according to popular YouTuber Dale Rolph, who runs Dale's Renewable World. Rolph remarked in a video that the Powerwall 3 is "super cost-effective" and "just makes sense" that it has sold so much upon its release.

People all over the world are eager to use their energy in a clever, affordable, and regenerative way.

"Please add me to the waiting list," one commenter wrote.

"That's amazing and waiting for launch," another commented.

