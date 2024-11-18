Manufacturer unveils innovative new feature for its kitchen appliance of the future – and cooking your favorite foods will be easier than ever

When you're ready to upgrade, you can get an $840 rebate for qualifying appliances courtesy of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The premium appliance manufacturer Fulgor Milano recently introduced a new feature to one of its induction stovetops, allowing for more heating space to accommodate larger cookware like roasting pans or griddles.

According to its website, the high-end Sofia 48 all-glass pro induction range includes bridge zone capability, giving users more flexibility when cooking and providing even heating for bigger pans.

The stovetop includes "7 powerful premium European inductors," per Fulgor, with control knobs ensuring precise temperatures. It also comes with a residual heat sensor, two self-cleaning convection ovens, a fast pre-heat feature, and a power boost burner.

In addition, the induction stove has dual max power, meaning you can cook dishes on two separate burners that each have their own power controls. Other nifty features include easy-to-clean ceramic glass, one telescopic rack, a cool touch door, and a self-cleaning function.

Induction stoves are a great investment for several reasons. For one, they cook food much faster than traditional stoves since they're more efficient, saving you time in the kitchen. According to Energy Star, induction stoves are about 5-10% more efficient than conventional electric stoves and three times more efficient than gas.

Therefore, you'll save money on electric bills and help your family avoid dangerous fumes from natural gas stoves.

Plus, induction stoves are safer for children because they need a magnetic pan to heat up. That means even if your child messes with the temperature controls, the stovetop will remain cool to the touch.

If you switch from a gas stove, you'll also help the environment as induction stoves don't release planet-warming pollution.

When you're ready to upgrade, you can get an $840 rebate for qualifying induction stoves courtesy of the Inflation Reduction Act, which is enough to cover a single-burner portable unit. It also can slash the average price of a full-size oven of about $2,200 by a third, per Carbon Switch.

Plus, with new features such as the bridge zone function being added to induction stoves, it'll be easier to cook your favorite foods without sacrificing countertop space.

