Tesla's Gigafactory celebrates major achievement with new milestone: 'These will make a big difference around the world'

It's important to mark milestones, and Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada just passed a big one. The plant made 1,000 Powerwall units in just one day, Teslarati reported.

The Powerwall is a battery storage device that can be installed directly to a home. It stores backup electricity and keeps homes running during outages. People have also found it particularly useful when paired with a solar power system or charging an electric vehicle.

The latest version of the technology, the Powerwall 3, is available in the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., and Western Australia.

According to the outlet, the Gigafactory's previous record was 500 Powerwalls produced in a single day. That means its output has since doubled, which shows some serious production muscle.









The successful ramp-up is a good sign for homeowners looking to install solar panels or upgrade their home's electrical system. Actions like these are a great way to cut down utility costs, plus gain some extra peace of mind that a power outage won't put you or your family at risk.

An energy upgrade like a Powerwall can save money and boost your home's energy efficiency. Wasting less energy — especially when it is energy created using dirty sources like oil or coal — also means that our planet overheats less, making Tesla's ability to churn out Powerwalls a double-sided win.

Many people's first thought when they think of Tesla is cars, but the company's energy side is growing quickly as well. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, has expressed his full faith in the sector, even predicting that it would outpace the automotive branch of the company in 2024.

He voiced his congratulations for the Nevada plant's milestone over his platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Congratulations Tesla Powerwall team!" he wrote. "These will make a big difference around the world."

