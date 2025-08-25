Officials push for sweeping new ban in wake of concerning viral video: 'Toxic'

"It will be a major advancement in the public health policy."

Anápolis city council in Brazil is cracking down on e-cigarettes to improve the health of its residents. According to 2Firsts, a new law was passed in the legislature that will ban the use of e-cigarettes and hookahs in public spaces. It's awaiting Mayor Márcio Corrêa's signature.

While e-cigarettes are popular in Brazil, they have yet to be regulated by the National Health Surveillance Agency. This has resulted in illegitimate sales practices. Hookahs are regulated and are packaged with warning labels similar to cigarettes.

The proposal was in response to a viral video of a teenager holding an e-cigarette up to a baby, and the baby coughed. The person is now facing legal charges.

2Firsts noted, "If this bill is signed by the mayor, it will be a major advancement in the public health policy of Anápolis, symbolizing further strengthening of health protection for citizens, especially minors."

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, while e-cigarettes don't expose you to as many chemicals as cigarettes, "in February 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 2,807 cases of e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury (EVALI) and 68 deaths attributed to that condition."

E-cigarettes are chock full of chemicals that are harmful or carcinogenic. According to a 2024 study of 180 different flavors, there are over 100 chemicals deemed "acutely toxic," 153 deemed to be "health hazards," and another 225 deemed to be irritants. Research also suggests that vaping is bad for your heart.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Vaping has become very popular, with one in 20 Americans and even one in 10 middle school students using them. Unfortunately, many are made with single-use plastics, which are bad for the environment.

Many people on Reddit complain of seeing discarded vapes littered everywhere, but even when you do dispose of them in the trash, it isn't a good way to get rid of them, either.

When e-cigarettes end up in landfills, it takes hundreds of years for them to decompose. Additionally, lithium batteries in them pose a fire hazard.

The U.K. also has an issue with e-cigarette waste, with five million thrown away every week.

If you're fed up with the vaping waste in your city, you can use your voice to speak with your representatives to get similar bans passed near you.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.