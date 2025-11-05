New report reveals alarming trend among British smokers: 'Among adults aged 16 and over'

New data from the Office for National Statistics shows that more people in Britain now use e-cigarettes than smoke traditional cigarettes, for the first time.

What's happening?

The Independent reported on new statistics from the British government, quoting David Mais from the ONS saying, "Among adults aged 16 (and over) in Great Britain, 10 per cent said they were e-cigarette users, compared with 9.1 per cent that were cigarette smokers."

This adds up to around half a million more vapers compared to smokers across the country. This is a massive contrast to 2014 data, which showed only 3.7% of British adults using vapes and 18.8% smoking cigarettes.

Why is the increase in vaping important?

While vapes have often been promoted as a way to quit smoking traditional cigarettes, there is little evidence to support their efficacy as such. In fact, many e-cigarettes contain higher concentrations of nicotine, which can worsen addiction to the substance.

The increase in vaping is especially concerning among young people, as fruity flavors and fun designs increase the appeal of these products to younger markets. This is supported by the ONS data, which showed that daily or occasional use was highest in people aged 16-24. Though fewer young people are smoking cigarettes, experts warn we're just creating a new problem.

Potential health impacts of vaping have been raised by many, including the United States' Centers for Disease Control, which has warned that no tobacco products are safe, pointing to the cancer-causing chemicals and long-term dangers to lung health. Other concerns include the secondhand smoke and air pollution caused by the products.

Aside from the health impacts, vaping creates a notable waste problem. Many of these products are disposable, and the lithium batteries within cause major issues in waste systems, including life-threatening fires. Many e-cigarettes don't even make it to the trash bin, though, with vapes littering beaches, parking lots, and even the yards of non-users.

What's being done about increases in vaping?

Policies are being enacted around the world, from ordinances stopping new smoke shops from opening to entire states stopping sales of the products. Other lawmakers are focused on stopping the sales of these products to children, including a proposed law in the United Kingdom to ban anyone born after 2008 from ever purchasing tobacco products.

It is critical that we continue to work to reduce cigarette and vape use, protecting future generations from cycles of addiction that can kill them.

