Officials push for ban that could wipe popular product from shelves: 'In line with public health aspirations'

With many countries concerned about the effects of the vape industry on their citizens, Malaysia has taken a definitive stance on the hot topic.

Historically known to cause long-lasting health issues, vapes affect not only those who use them but also those who breathe in secondhand smoke. The risks to lung stability, the possibility of nicotine addiction, and, if used for long periods, the cause of some cancers make vaping a continuous worldwide problem.

However, the Straits Times reported that the health minister of Malaysia, Dzulkefly Ahmad, has taken a firm position on removing the harmful products from the country altogether. He aims to further push the regulation of vape products, as detailed in the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, titled Act 852.

Thus far, six Malaysian states have decided to stop renewing their vape licenses and stop issuing them altogether.

Already, the push for regulation on vape products has taken significant strides toward increased community health.

Dr. Dzulkefly stated, "This is in line with public health aspirations and the premise licensing powers under local governments."

Where there were originally "3,200 brands" with "6,800 variants" in Malaysia, after the implementation of Act 852, there are now "only 390 brands" with "2,794 variants," per the Straits Times.

The sharp decrease in options bodes well for public health. With less access to vapes and vape products, people are far less likely to fall into addiction. Other countries, such as Kazakhstan and Australia, are taking similar steps to ban the products.

In response to the news, users took to Reddit to voice their concerns, with one user saying, "You can't upright ban something just like that. … Straight ban [equals] the other party will just find a way to find a loophole."

Another said that "people are going to consume nicotine anyway" and that "the goal is harm reduction."

"We need more long-term, longitudinal studies on the effects of vapes on human health," they added.

Dr. Dzulkefly said the government will facilitate solutions for those concerned about going "cold turkey," having developed an addiction to the vapes they regularly purchase.

"The 111 one-stop centres for addiction (OSCA) and 857 smoking cessation clinics are ready to serve," Dzulkefly said, according to the Straits Times. This way, those who will need to wean themselves off of vaping will have access to some care and assistance to quit and work toward a healthier lifestyle.

Additionally, with vapes being limited for consumers, e-waste is greatly reduced. Many vapes that are heralded as disposable contain non-biodegradable materials that pose a fire or contamination risk when carelessly thrown out as litter or while sitting in a landfill.

With the crackdown on vape sales and usage in Malaysia, waste that cannot be broken down and seeps into the environment will be greatly reduced.

