Officials take bold action to protect children from widespread hazard: 'Trying to ... prevent it from being so close'

Officials in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, are taking bold steps to protect kids from vaping's growing influence and dangerous impacts.

According to Baton Rouge Public Radio, a new ordinance bans any new vape, tobacco, or THC shop from opening within 500 feet of schools, parks, or other child-centric spaces.

The rule also restricts how close these stores can be to one another and requires signage reminding customers that minors aren't allowed.

Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet, who introduced the measure, said the goal is to reduce exposure without forcing businesses to close. "What I am trying to do is prevent it from being so close to an area where young kids are enjoying library resources or church gatherings," he said.

The change follows rising concern over teen vaping.

According to Baton Rouge Public Radio, a CDC survey found that more than half of Louisiana high schoolers had tried an e-cigarette within the past 30 days, a startling statistic considering nicotine's known harm to the developing brain, including effects on mood, memory, and impulse control.

And the damage doesn't stop at human health. Disposable vapes are fueling a fast-growing e-waste problem. Each device contains a mix of plastic, aluminum, tape, and a lithium battery, all materials that can contaminate soil and water if improperly discarded.

According to a University of New South Wales breakdown, lithium extraction also strains freshwater ecosystems, while discarded batteries can spark "underground fires" or leak toxic chemicals into landfills.

That's not just a theoretical risk. Earlier this month, a refuse truck in Lincolnshire, U.K., caught fire after a single vape battery exploded inside the vehicle's crusher, forcing waste crews to dump burning garbage onto the roadside.

Efforts to rein in vape shop proliferation are spreading beyond Louisiana. In September, Pittsburgh lawmakers introduced a bill to restrict vape shops within 1,500 feet of schools, playgrounds, and houses of worship.

There is clearly a larger, national push to curb youth vaping and reduce pollution from single-use products.

Public health advocates agree the approach is long overdue. As Jim McCarthy of the American Vapor Manufacturing Association put it, "We've long argued that vaping ought to be considered as an adult product for adults only."

