Lawmakers propose strict ban on harmful shops near schools and parks: 'Don't want more of these businesses'

"It is about our young people."

Pittsburgh City Council members are moving to curb the spread of vape shops, unveiling legislation that would sharply restrict where and how these businesses operate, 90.5 WESA reported.

The bill, introduced on September 16, 2025, aims to amend Pittsburgh's Zoning Code, CBS News noted.

If approved, it would block new vape shops from opening within 1,500 feet of schools, daycare centers, public parks or playgrounds, houses of worship, and other vape shops.

It also sets new operating hours, preventing vape shops from operating between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. Furthermore, the bill requires products to be kept behind counters or stored in locked areas. Existing shops could stay, but no new clusters would be allowed.

"There have [been] so many problems in and around the vape shops and it's time to do something about it," District 1 Council member Bobby Wilson explained, per 90.5 WESA. He introduced the legislation after hearing ongoing complaints about vape shops.

The move highlights growing concerns about vaping's impact on the environment and public health.

Exposure to nicotine is particularly dangerous to young people as it affects key brain receptors, which, consequently, may make them more susceptible to nicotine addiction, Truth Initiative reported.

What's more, the e-cigarette industry is employing similar marketing tactics used by the tobacco industry to target youth, including endorsements by celebrities and influencers, bright colors, appealing flavors, and emotional appeal, according to a study published in BMJ Open.

Just as troubling, single-use vapes are a mounting waste problem. A PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center report found that users in the U.S. are throwing 4.5 disposable vapes per second.

The report further explained that disposable vapes are non-biodegradable and waste a significant amount of valuable materials, like lithium, which is used to manufacture rechargeable batteries in vapes.

Another report from the same organization shared that in Pennsylvania, people threw away around 13.4 disposable vapes per minute in 2023.

"For me, this is about public health. It is about our young people. It's about allowing them a future, a healthy future," District 8 Councilperson Erika Strassburger told 90.5 WESA.

"Residents have been clear; they don't want more of these businesses," shared District 3 Councilperson Bob Charland per the outlet.

To help address vape-related issues, individuals can support local initiatives like the proposed bill to regulate vape shops and choose plastic-free options.'

