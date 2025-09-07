  • Business Business

Experts alarmed after consumers expose loophole in recent ban on popular item: 'Meaningless'

"The policy is not working as intended."

by Kristen Carr
The U.K. Labour Party's disposable vape ban is "meaningless," according to industry experts, as reported by GB News.

The ban makes it illegal to sell single-use vapes at supermarkets and corner stores in an effort to help protect the environment from the growing problem of improper cartridge disposal. Over 5 million single-use vape cartridges are being discarded every week.

What's happening?

Consumers are now treating refillable vapes as disposables, making the ban redundant. If a refill pod is not readily available, vapers will simply purchase an entirely new cartridge, a loophole that is making the ban ineffective.

Why is banning disposable vape cartridges important?

In addition to the inherent health risks vaping poses, especially among children, improper disposal of single-use vape cartridges is causing damage to the environment. 

The lithium-ion batteries used in single-use vape cartridges, if not disposed of properly, contribute to the growing problem of e-waste. They end up in the streets, in nature, and in landfills, posing a risk of leaching harmful materials into the soil and water. These toxic chemicals are a risk to human health and contaminate ecosystems. They also pose a fire risk.

In addition, the plastic that most disposable vape cartridges are made of does not break down. They become microplastics, tiny particles that end up everywhere, including the oceans, air, and even inside our bodies. They are a growing risk to the environment and to human health.

What's being done about supporting the ban?

The U.K. government says it is working with Trading Standards, a government service that protects consumers from unsafe or unfair business practices, to improve enforcement on the ban and is requiring retailers to provide proper recycling bins. Over 10,500 bins have been introduced in the past few months.

Retailers are required to stock refillable pods that are compatible with the refillable cartridges they sell, but that is not always possible due to supply chain issues, and it has proved to be unenforceable. Cheap refillable options are not much more expensive than disposable cartridges, so consumers are treating them as such, hence the loophole the government is trying to close.

Shop owner Ankit Passi stated to GBN that "the policy is not working as intended … there is definitely more work to do from the Government in making the whole supply chain work …many consumers are still treating refillable vapes as disposables."

Stephen Rooney, Imperial Brand U.K. senior government affairs manager, expressed concerns in a letter to the U.K. Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, stating that "the environmental benefits of the ban are at serious risk of being lost."

While the intentions of the ban are a win for the environment, the benefits have yet to be realized.

