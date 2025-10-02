Local man fights endless battle against upsetting trend in city streets: 'We've got this self-made catastrophe'

It's the kind of trash you start seeing everywhere once you notice it. On sidewalks, in gutters, and clogging up storm drains — brightly colored disposable vapes are becoming a serious litter problem. One person in the United Kingdom decided he'd had enough, and his cleanup campaign is shining a light on a massive waste issue that goes far beyond just being an eyesore.

The story, reported by the BBC, follows a campaigner in York, Miki Storey, who has collected "thousands" of discarded vapes from the city's streets. Storey isn't just picking up trash; he's taking the vapes back to the shops that sold them to remind retailers of the country's laws that require them to provide recycling bins for the devices.

"We've got this self-made catastrophe," he told the BBC. However, he noted that many shopkeepers have been less than welcoming. "They certainly don't feel as though I'm doing them a favor."

Here's the bigger picture: Disposable vapes are a triple threat of plastic, electronic, and hazardous chemical waste. A report from the Public Health Law Center explains that each device contains a lithium-ion battery, heavy metals, and toxic nicotine salts that can harm the environment. When these vapes are tossed aside, those toxic materials can leach into our soil and waterways.

This isn't just a local problem. The sheer amount of waste is staggering, with one person taking apart a "disposable" vape only to find a nearly new rechargeable battery inside, calling the design "a travesty." Elsewhere, a parent raised the alarm after finding a discarded vape in their backyard that looked unsettlingly like a toy.

And the danger goes beyond pollution. Improperly disposed of vapes have been blamed for a "concerning increase" in fires in garbage trucks, putting sanitation workers in harm's way. While some tech-savvy people have found clever ways to transform the e-waste into new creations, the vast majority of these devices are creating a massive, toxic headache for communities.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

As Storey put it, the core of the issue is about accountability. "I want a better future for young people," he told the BBC. "It's their future we're playing with, and we're just not taking responsibility for it."

Many people on Facebook praised the campaigner's efforts to clean up his city.

"Top man is Mike, does a great job," one user wrote.

Another commented: "Great work Miki you are amazing at what you do."

"He's a great man, Miki," another added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.