Mechanic stunned after finding unusual object lodged in customer's tire: 'When you thought you've seen it all'

A roadside assistance worker shared a photo of a customer's tire punctured by something more unexpected than a nail or screw — a discarded vape component.

The image was posted to Reddit's r/Justrolledintotheshop community, where mechanics and automotive workers regularly swap stories from the job.

The post quickly gained reactions, with one commenter calling it "a spicy vape."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the tire, lodged deep into the tread, is a jagged piece of a disposable vape, sharp enough to fully puncture the rubber. It's the kind of damage that can leave drivers stranded on the side of the road — all because someone decided to carelessly dispose of their disposable vape.

Unfortunately, vapes and their components are increasingly showing up as litter on roads, in natural spaces, and even in public parks.

Their plastic casings and metal components can pose hazards to drivers, children, and wildlife. Plus, they have been known to accidentally start fires in garbage cans and landfills, posing yet another hazard to people and property.

Beyond the eyesore vape litter creates, they are an environmental menace.

Disposable vapes are designed to be used briefly and thrown away, yet they contain lithium batteries, plastics, and electronics that don't break down easily. Their components can leach toxic chemicals and microplastics into soil, waterways, and wildlife — polluting our food chain and bodies.

Luckily, some people are taking note of the issue and working on solutions, like convenient collection bins for recycling and even official bans on disposable vapes.

Commenters were quick to share their opinions or similar experiences.

"Had a wire wheel in a tire tread a few days ago. When you thought you've seen it all," one wrote.

Another added, "I've had those in tires before. I've also pulled wrenches, drill bits, eye hooks, and a pocket knife out of tires."

A third commenter joked, "Wonder what flavor the tire was running on?"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.