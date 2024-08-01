Motorists baffled by disturbing sight found along highway while sitting in traffic: 'Absolutely no respect'

"And people wonder why they should be banned."

A shocking photo shared on Reddit has Melburnians fuming over the careless disposal of vapes along a major highway.

The image, posted to r/Melbourne, shows dozens of discarded vape devices littering the roadside at the merge of Westgate and Bolte freeways.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Vape wall. Anyone else seeing this regularly. People throwing used (I assume) vapes at the merge from Westgate and Bolte heading east towards the tunnel," the concerned Redditor captioned their post.

The photo revealed a troubling scene: colorful vape pens scattered at the base of a concrete wall, creating an impromptu "vape wall" along the busy roadway. This visual representation of e-cigarette waste accumulation has sparked a heated discussion about the environmental impact of disposable vapes.

While vaping is often marketed as a "cleaner" alternative to traditional cigarettes, the reality is far from eco-friendly. Disposable vapes contain plastic, metal, and lithium-ion batteries — materials that can take hundreds of years to decompose and potentially leach harmful chemicals into soil and water.

The environmental toll doesn't stop there. The production and transportation of single-use vapes contribute to increased carbon pollution. Plus, improperly discarded lithium-ion batteries pose a fire risk in waste management facilities.

But here's the good news: We can turn this frustration into positive action. By raising awareness about proper e-waste disposal and supporting initiatives for vape recycling programs, we can help keep these devices out of our environment and recover valuable materials.

The Reddit community didn't hold back in expressing their disappointment.

"Vapists are like smokers and have absolutely no respect for the environment around them," one user commented, highlighting the broader issue of litter from smoking products.

Another commenter pointed out a missed opportunity: "The batteries aren't acidic — rather, they're rechargeable lithium batteries, just like what your phone uses. There's no reason those batteries couldn't be used again, and again — but the rest of the vape is disposable, and so the batteries get thrown out too. So ridiculously, unnecessarily wasteful."

A third simply stated, "And people wonder why they should be banned."

This "vape wall" serves as a stark reminder that our everyday choices have real environmental consequences. By being mindful of our consumption and disposal habits, we can work together to create cleaner, healthier communities for everyone.

