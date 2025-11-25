Passerby shares video of upsetting scene on city street: 'It's like a crime scene'

The bare minimum we can do is take care of our neighborhood and clean up after ourselves, yet it's disheartening to see excessive trash lying around that could have been avoided.

One TikTok user (@skeemask1r) posted a video of city streets littered with vape cartridges and other garbage. One clip even showed that someone had pulled wires out of a streetlight pole to charge their vape.

"Getting the electricity is impressive," they captioned the video.

Commenters expressed disappointment over the footage, encouraging people to clean up their trash instead of leaving it behind.

"It's like a crime scene," one user said.

"Pick them all up," another commenter said.

"Talking about giving back to the community," a user commented.

Vapes and their disposable cartridges have quickly created a massive waste problem that's contributing to the destruction of our planet. Not only is vaping incredibly bad for human health like all smoking, but the litter is also harmful to wildlife.

The toxicity of a plastic vape cartridge is poisonous to the environment, and manufacturing so many of them creates planet-overheating gas that's driving the changing climate.

Vaping has become so widespread that governments and advocacy groups around the world are proposing new laws and initiatives to try and reduce its popularity, especially with teenagers.

In Canada, a new policy would help officials crack down on deceptive marketing of vapes and their consequences on public health, following the precedent set by opiate and tobacco products.

In Malaysia, a law was proposed that would set aside a portion of the tax revenue from vape sales for the government to fund things like public education campaigns on the dangers of vapes.

Unfortunately, in the U.S., the current administration has laid off employees in the CDC's Office on Smoking and Health and canceled federally funded anti-vaping programs in schools. This could reverse the recent progress made in getting the use of e-cigarettes among young Americans down to the lowest level in a decade.

