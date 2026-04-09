Vape companies add 'Made in America' tag in attempt to dodge regulator scrutiny worldwide

"This shift from illegal to legal will probably slow down."

"Made in America" has long been synonymous with cars, jeans, and kitchen appliances. But the phrase has also shown up in an unexpected place: vape packaging.

According to Reuters, a number of brands in the U.S. vape market have added "Made in America" labels, even with some products relying on international manufacturing.

The trend arrived as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ramped up enforcement of illegal vape products, alongside the introduction of broader trade policies targeting unlicensed vape imports.

For example, at least one company adopted slogans like "Vape American" and "Built in the USA," paired with patriotic imagery such as flags and stars to reinforce the messaging.

At the center of this trend is a massive, fast-growing industry. The U.S. is the world's largest vape market, valued at an estimated $12 billion, with many products once imported from China.

Analysts said that highlighting U.S. ties could help some brands avoid scrutiny as regulators crack down on unauthorized products at the border.

"[If] the illegal players have found another way to stay in the U.S. market... then this shift from illegal to legal will probably slow down," Pallav Mittal, an analyst at Barclays, told Reuters.

Still, officials have stressed that selling unapproved vapes is illegal, regardless of where they are made.

Only a small number of vape products have received formal authorization for sale in the U.S., leaving many companies operating in a legal gray area.

Beyond marketing, the trend has also raised concerns about health and environmental impact.

Disposable vapes, in particular, contribute to a growing e-waste problem. Their plastic casings, lithium-ion batteries, and leftover chemicals often end up in landfills, where they can leak harmful toxins into the soil and water supplies.

Public health experts have cautioned that vaping can expose users, especially young people, to heavy metals and ultrafine particles that may damage lung health over time.

As regulators work to address these risks, the industry has adapted.

"As the administration increases enforcement, they get more creative," said British American Tobacco CEO Tadeu Marroco, per Reuters.

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