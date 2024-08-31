EV driver shares concerning scene at local charger as problematic trend sweeps across major US cities: 'At least they left one'

The resistance to electric vehicles has grown, unfortunately. Thanks in part to the EV federal tax credits provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), though, the push to electrification in the transportation sector is more possible than ever before.

However, challenges may sometimes slow progress. One Redditor highlighted such a challenge by sharing photos of a concerning scene at local EV charging stations, where cables were cut to prevent charging from taking place.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Went to charge at my local library downtown where I've charged at recently and found this. At least they left one usable cable," captioned the post by the original poster.

Posted to the subreddit r/TeslaModel3, a Reddit user captured a series of photos of multiple cables that were cut or removed from the charging stations at their local library, demonstrating the lengths others will go to inconvenience EV owners.

EV chargers have become noteworthy as more people switch to EVs for their environmental and cost benefits. For example, last year, Rivian debuted solar-powered EV chargers in Tennessee — part of the Paris Solar Farm-Puryear project — which are strategically placed to replace traditional grids with clean energy. This is a great step towards a cleaner future for a state such as Tennessee, which, as of 2023, was still cited as relying heavily on dirty energies, per Canary Media.

Another innovative approach is Tesla's exploration of wireless charging technology, making charging as simple as parking your car.

As the technology for EVs and EV chargers has advanced, it has also become disheartening to hear about the ongoing vandalism of EV chargers. Unfortunately, incidents of vandalism have been reported in various cities, including Minneapolis-St. Paul and Seattle, per Geekwire.

Vandals have been cutting cables, stuffing raw meat into chargers, and even parking non-EV vehicles in charging spots to block access. These actions hinder the progress of adopting cleaner transportation options, which reduce pollution and improve public health.

While some oppose EV adoption, sharing concerns about pollution created during the battery manufacturing and charging process, as well as the environmental impact of mining for elements needed in battery production, this pales in comparison to the pollution generated by conventional gas-guzzlers.

Learning about environmental issues increases awareness of the benefits clean energy technologies bring to communities and our wallets.

"I don't know what motivates some people," commented one Redditor.

"I think it's people who don't want EVs to succeed," wrote another.

