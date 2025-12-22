Driver alarmed by disturbing scene at local EV charging station: 'Made my [heart] sink'

Whether you're a new driver or a longtime road warrior, fueling up your vehicle might just be one of the least liked tasks of the entire driving experience out there. While not enjoyable, it is usually a simple process that requires little effort.

However, electric vehicle drivers have been dealing with acts of vandalism at public charging stations for years, making the process even more frustrating.

One driver documented a case of vandalism while attempting to charge their car at a country store in Texas. They took to the r/Austin Reddit forum to share their thoughts and discuss the prevalence of tampering at charging stations.

The Redditor explained that they attempted to pull into a charging station at Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q in Austin. But before they could even attempt to charge their EV, they realized that it would be impossible, noting that the stations were "vandalized and destroyed beyond use or safety."

It didn't take long for the Redditor to discover that the situation was even worse than they thought.

"I went inside to get some tacos and I let them know that their chargers were broken and the manager went wide eyed and said, 'The charging stations? The new charging stations we just had installed?' which really made my [heart] sink," the Redditor wrote in a comment.

Owning an EV can be a great way to ditch the fuel pump and save some extra cash by reducing the number of trips to the mechanic. However, one of the largest criticisms of EV ownership has been the reliability of public charging infrastructure. In some cases, vandals can render a station completely inoperable.

Charging your EV at home can often be significantly cheaper and more reliable than using public chargers, offering hundreds of dollars in potential savings every year. Qmerit helps homeowners who are interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers by providing free, instant installation estimates.

In the comments section, users shared their frustrations about vandalism at public charging stations.

"I will never comprehend peoples' hate for electric vehicles," one commenter wrote.

"Imagine caring this much about the fuel source of a vehicle," another user vented.

"Vandalizing these should be considered interfering with interstate commerce and critical infrastructure, and prosecuted as such," a third commenter suggested.

