One of the country's leading electric vehicle charging station operators is partnering with a power management specialist to connect ports to direct current grids, making a 10-minute recharge a reality, according to USA Today.

It's "a major innovation," ChargePoint CEO Rick Wilmer said.

It's energizing news for America's EV sector from a company that already has a million places to charge in North America and Europe. ChargePoint's network has powered 17 billion electric miles, according to the California-based business.

Now, Ireland-based Eaton is helping ChargePoint add high-wattage and efficient stations that are directly connected to the grid, providing DC fast charging akin to Tesla's Supercharger network but even faster, according to the newspaper. Superchargers can provide 200 miles in about 15 minutes, for reference.

"The United States may even catch up to China's record EV charging time of five minutes for a partial recharge," USA Today's Charles Singh wrote.

Home charging remains the cheapest option.

Level 2 units can juice 25 miles an hour, which is great for overnight power-ups at home when motorists can reap lower-cost electricity rates during off-peak times, Qmerit reported.

The company added that home charging can save hundreds to thousands of dollars a year compared to gas fueling. Motorists can save money using faster public chargers, too, but the amount is less and can vanish, depending on utility rates and other factors. A standard wall outlet is the slowest method, providing about five miles an hour.

A robust network of fast options is crucial for long trips, and Wilmer said ChargePoint's upgrades will provide smaller, faster, money-saving chargers that are more efficient, according to USA Today.

Ionna is another effort by a partnership of eight automakers working to add thousands of stations across the country in coming years. Experts in India are developing a universal charger that can work with a variety of voltages, as another example of a charging innovation.

For their part, U.S. EV sales hit an all-time high of 438,000 in the third quarter as customers rushed to take advantage of $7,500 in tax breaks that expired in September, according to Cox Automotive. Cox added that sales will be more challenging without the perks, though certain states still offer lucrative incentives for buying and charging EVs.

EV owners also enjoy around $1,500 a year in fuel and maintenance savings with no more pesky oil changes. Home solar adds to the benefits by providing free sun energy to charge the rides. The Cool Down's trusted Solar Explorer has partners that can help you compare quotes, find an installer, and secure tax breaks that can save up to $10,000. Those tax credits expire Dec. 31.

That's in addition to preventing thousands of pounds of planet-warming air pollution when replacing a dirty fuel-burning ride, according to the Department of Energy. The fumes are linked by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to lung, heart, and other health risks.

As for fast public charging, USA Today reported that ChargePoint expects to start delivering the upgraded components next year.

"Faster EV charging is around the corner," Singh wrote.

