New EV driver raises concerns over trend sweeping local charging station: 'This site has been a big problem'

Arriving at a charging station and witnessing this vandalism is a huge inconvenience for EV drivers.

Those who have recently invested in an electric vehicle are no doubt delighted with their purchase.

The technology requires less maintenance and is much quieter than standard gas-guzzling cars, and it produces no planet-warming pollution when out on the road.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Inflation Reduction Act is making EVs much more affordable, too. New EV drivers will also be delighted to discover that they are much cheaper to refuel than cars that run on dirty fuel and that charging stations are becoming increasingly available throughout the United States.

However, a frustrating trend has seen some EV drivers left high and dry when trying to recharge their cars.

One Redditor vented about this issue to the r/Seattle community, sharing a picture of a charging station in Georgetown that had the cable cut.

"I've owned an EV since 2023 (love it) and got 2 years free charging on the Electrify America network," they began in the caption. "They have some challenges but all in all been easy and convenient. I've used many stations but this one in Georgetown, for the 3rd time in 8 months, has had charging cables cut and taken."

There are theories as to why this is occurring at charging locations across the country. One is that people are cutting the cables to steal the valuable copper wiring inside.

Another is that some people do it as a form of protest against cleaner electric cars. In a similar act, some drivers of internal combustion engine cars have been parking in EV charging spots to restrict access — a practice known as "ICEing."

Someone in the comments section had noticed the issue at this particular location, too. "This site has been a big problem," they said. "Been tracking it for a couple of years."

Thankfully, though, it seems some charging providers are getting wise to the issue. The original poster said charging stations at local Electrify America and Bank of America spots had installed "a loud alarm and multiple cameras."

Still, one person lamented the thoughtless actions of the culprits. "Damn. Some people really hate the environment," they said.

Indeed, if this was done as a protest, it's a strange thing to be mad about. Having electric vehicles on the nation's roads helps reduce the amount of planet-warming pollution produced by the transport sector, which will help slow the rate of rising global temperatures.

Also, since EVs don't have tailpipes, they produce no particulate matter pollution that can exacerbate respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses, giving communities better air quality.

