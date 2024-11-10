Customer sparks debate with photo of outrageous advertising of food product: 'This should be illegal'

Shrinkflation is becoming more common as companies try to maintain profit margins amid rising production costs. However, it's not always apparent until you get home and open a bag of chips or a candy bar, only to find much less product than you bargained for.

One Reddit user shared their frustrating experience with false advertising for a popular snack, and many commenters were equally outraged.

Photo Credit: Reddit

What's happening?

The poster shared their disappointing find in the r/StupidFood subreddit, uploading several photos of Ülker brand Halley Black Mulberry biscuits, a well-loved Turkish snack.

The packaging looked normal at first glance until the user opened the box and realized it was just over half-full.

"I got scammed by a pack of Biscuits," they wrote in the post.

"This should be illegal," one person commented.

"What a waste of plastic and storage/transport space too," another said.

"Shrinkflation in action," shared another.

Why is this important?

When companies sell products that are half-full or even less, it deceives customers who rightfully expect to get what was advertised. Unfortunately, that's not always the reality, especially as prices for many items go up.

Some users suggested the strange packaging was the company's attempt to protect the cookies from getting damaged in transit. But if that was the case, it could have at least informed customers on the outer packaging as a courtesy.

Aside from the deceptive marketing, the biscuits have another glaring problem: They're packaged in plastic, which is a major cause of environmental pollution.

According to Our World in Data, over 496 million tons of plastic are produced worldwide each year, and only about 9% gets recycled.

The rest ends up in landfills, the oceans and other natural areas, or as mismanaged plastic waste, contaminating ecosystems and contributing to planet-warming pollution.

Is Ülker doing anything about this?

According to the company's website, it is developing a sustainable packaging strategy and is researching ways to reduce overall packaging. A 2023 Sustainability Report revealed Ülker cut its plastic usage by over 242 tons, suggesting it's headed in the right direction.

However, it doesn't specify any goals for how to address shrinkflation. Of course, this could have been a one-off fluke or a purposeful packaging strategy to help absorb shocks during transit, but without more information, it's hard to know the company's true intentions.

What's being done about business waste more broadly?

Major brands such as KFC, Dole, and Aldi are swapping plastic packaging for sustainable options like paper-based wraps and even reusable alternatives.

Supporting eco-friendly brands and initiatives can help more companies adopt plastic-free packaging. In addition, opting for reusable water bottles or grocery bags instead of single-use plastics is a great way to help your wallet and the planet.

