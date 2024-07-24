Dole rolls out new paper-based smoothie bowl line that could revolutionize the food packaging industry: 'A significant step forward'

Paper-based food packaging is becoming more and more popular as a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic packaging.

Sustainable food packaging is a rapidly evolving field with many exciting developments, and Dole is the latest major company to join the trend.

As explained by Recycling Today, Dole Packaged Foods LLC recently announced that it will begin implementing paper-based materials for the packaging of its Smoothie Bowl line this summer. The company said this shift will eliminate "97 percent of plastic packaging across the entire product lineup, which includes Acai Original, Acai Protein, Mango Gets Mangosteen and Strawberry Meets Aronia flavors."

Dole, which is based in Thousand Oaks, California, said its paper-based bowls received certification from the Forest Stewardship Council. Recycling Today noted that the council "ensures products come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits."

The environmental impact could be colossal, as Dole's shift to paper-based packaging is estimated to cut the company's use of plastic by 130 metric tons per year.

"People and the planet remain at the cornerstone of everything we do, and as part of our global promise, we're committed to delivering delicious and nutritious products while minimizing our environmental impact," Orzse Hodi, senior vice president and managing director for Dole Packaged Foods, Americas, told Recycling Today. "The transition to paper-based packaging for Dole Smoothie Bowls is a significant step forward as consumers prioritize planet-friendly products and brands that are investing in sustainability initiatives."

Another example is a first-of-its-kind recyclable paper chip bag recently released by the British Crisp Co. and developed with sustainable packaging supplier EvoPak, as these bags are made of paper coated in a biodegradable plastic alternative, making them environmentally friendly and easy to recycle.

These innovations have the potential to revolutionize packaging by reducing the amount of single-use plastic that ends up in landfills and oceans. A National Academies publication estimated that 8.8 million tons of plastic enter oceans annually, and it's just as dangerous when it breaks down into microplastics because the toxic chemicals that enter the environment threaten wildlife and humans alike.

This guide can help you support companies like Dole that are undertaking eco-friendly initiatives to fight the ongoing problem of plastic pollution, thereby helping us move toward a cleaner, greener future.

