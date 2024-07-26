KFC announces push toward new packaging model that could change how we consume fast food: 'We have to address these serious issues'

Creating sustainable food packaging is a part of the fight to increase plastic waste awareness, and a popular fast-food chain is doing its part to make a difference.

As Valdamark explained earlier this year, KFC announced that "all of its consumer-focused plastic packaging will be replaced by recoverable or reusable alternatives by 2025." The chain's commitment is part of a larger goal to improve recycling systems and implement sustainable packaging at its restaurants.

KFC CEO Tony Lowings said in a press release: "As a global brand that operates more than 22,000 restaurants in over 135 countries, KFC is in a position to have a real impact on how the industry approaches waste and packaging management overall. With environmental sustainability as a core aspect of how we do business, this commitment represents a public acknowledgment of the obligation we have to address these serious issues."

The move follows multiple initiatives that helped KFC reduce plastic waste at its overseas outlets. Valdamark noted that all 84 of KFC's Singapore restaurants have been working to eliminate plastic straws and lids for the past two years, while the Romanian and French restaurants have target dates to do the same. KFC's franchises in India have already removed all plastic packaging bags.

KFC is a subsidiary of Yum Brands, a fast-food company that also oversees Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. Yum Brands has been committed to the fight against plastic waste for some time, and it introduced its "harmonized cross-brand packaging policy" in 2022 with the goal of eliminating plastic packaging from all of its restaurants by 2025.

Since KFC has 22,000 restaurants globally, the initiative could be a game changer in reducing the environmental impact of fast-food chains.

Reusable plastic packaging is another example of eco-friendly initiatives by major corporations. Burger King also recently tested out reusable cups that can be returned to designated areas in the restaurants and used as many as 200 times before being recycled when they reach the end of their life span.

By reducing the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills, these companies are also helping to slow the creation of microplastics that can cause serious health risks when ingested by humans or animals. Studies have found that microplastics could be linked to declining sperm counts and increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death.

These innovative solutions to raise plastic waste awareness are designed to be biodegradable and compostable, offering eco-friendly alternatives to conventional plastic. By supporting brands that use sustainable packaging, you can contribute to reducing plastic waste and promoting a healthier planet.

