Traveler shares honest review after riding next-gen high-speed train: 'I honestly wish we had trains like this'

Train travel is an affordable, efficient, and environmentally friendly mode of transportation in many countries — perhaps most famously in Japan, which pioneered the world's first bullet train in 1964 and remains a leader in the industry.

Lydia Violeta (@lydiavioleta) recently shared her high-speed journey from Tokyo to Kyoto aboard Japan's iconic bullet train, capturing stunning views of Mount Fuji along the way. For around $93, travelers can hop on a direct, non-stop service that dramatically reduces travel time, cutting the journey by about seven hours compared to local train options.

"I honestly wish we had trains like this in the U.K.," Violeta remarked. While countries like Japan, China, and France boast advanced bullet train networks, such high-speed rail systems remain absent or rare in many parts of the world.

High-speed rail technology like Japan's bullet train is transforming daily life by drastically cutting down commute times, making cross-country travel faster, easier, and more convenient. With fewer cars on the road and less reliance on domestic flights, it also helps reduce traffic congestion and improves air quality in busy cities.

For passengers, that means more time for what matters, whether it's work, rest, or adventure. Beyond personal benefits, high-speed trains are a win for the planet, producing significantly less pollution per passenger than cars or planes.

Commenters have shown a lot of excitement about this travel option, chiming in with practical questions like which ticket to buy, how to book, and what to expect when it comes to overhead luggage space.

One user raved, "The amount of leg space on Japanese trains is just mind-blowing to me," highlighting the generous comfort passengers enjoy. Another pointed out the affordability, noting, "The bullet train isn't expensive compared to British trains."

Still skeptical about the hype? Give train travel — or other low-impact travel options — a try on your next trip, and you might be surprised by the comfort, convenience, and positive impact that can have on reducing pollution.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.