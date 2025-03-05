Prime minister makes bold 'superpower' pledge that could dramatically change life for residents: 'Other countries ... should follow suit'

In a response statement, UNFCCC chief Simon Stiell applauded the effort of the ambitious proposal.

People in the United Kingdom might just be able to enjoy dramatically cleaner air in the near future. That's the gist of what Prime Minister Keir Starmer outlined in the nation's impressive pledge to cut planet-warming gas pollution.

While submitting a sweeping proposal to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Starmer pledged that the U.K. will cut these harmful gases by 81% by 2035.

"We are facing a triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution posing critical threats," the proposal observes.

According to the U.K., the country's aim to become a "clean energy superpower" is just one of the nation's five missions. In the proposal, the U.K. writes that "There is no global stability without climate stability."

Despite the lofty goals set by its government, the U.K. didn't provide any specific plans on how the nation will follow through with its pledge. Instead, the proposal outlined the work that the U.K. has already accomplished in recent years.

In a response statement shared by Reuters, UNFCCC chief Simon Stiell applauded the ambitious proposal.

"The U.K.'s bold new climate plan means it is even better placed to cash in on the climate action boom," Stiell said. "Other countries, across the G20 and around the world, should follow suit. No one can afford to miss out."

As the EPA reported, planet-warming gases — such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide — trap heat in the atmosphere and are the primary cause of Earth's increasing temperature.

By introducing legislation to reduce this pollution, we can better combat the shifting climate and cool down our planet.

While we still have a lot of work to do to cut down our reliance on dirty fuels, making small changes can go a long way. By switching to an electric vehicle and utilizing renewable energy sources, for example, we can improve our health, save money, and protect the planet.

